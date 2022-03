Legault is reportedly feeling alright despite experiencing symptoms of the virus this afternoon.

Quebec Premier François Legault has just announced that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Legault will be working remotely for the next five days, as per public health guidelines.

The premier took the opportunity to remind Quebecers that the virus is still very much present in the province, and of the importance of remaining vigilant.

“We see it with the rise in cases lately: the virus is present in Quebec. Let’s continue to be careful. We’ll get through this together!” —Francois Legault

2/2 Je vais continuer à travailler à distance pour les 5 prochains jours, conformément aux consignes de la santé publique.



On le voit avec la montée des cas dernièrement: le virus est présent au Québec. Continuons d’être prudents. On va s’en sortir ensemble! — François Legault (@francoislegault) March 24, 2022 Quebec Premier François Legault has COVID-19

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.