According to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute, the approval rating of François Legault is down 3 points since January to 52%, the lowest since he became premier in October 2018.

“Inflation, which has become a hot-button topic in the province, may have had an impact. Opposition parties have called on Legault’s Coalition Avenir Quebec government to suspend or remove the provincial sales taxes on essential items including gasoline, a measure Alberta took earlier this month. Legault responded by refusing to suspend the gas tax, but did say his upcoming budget would ‘put money back in the pockets of Quebecers.’ Quebec is scheduled to hold an election this fall.” —Angus Reid Institute

The premier with the highest approval rating is currently Tim Houston of Nova Scotia (73%), while the premier with the lowest approval rating is Heather Stefanson of Manitoba (25%).

François Legault approval rating down to 52%, his lowest ever

Legault’s approval hit an all-time high of 77% in May 2020, and has since been trending downward.

Approval rating of François Legault is down to 52%, his lowest ever

A recent poll by Léger projected that François Legault and the CAQ would win the next election in Quebec with 41% support.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.