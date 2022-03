Just 50% of QLP supporters believe party leader Dominique Anglade would make the best premier.

Quebec Liberal Party support among non-francophones dips below 50% for the first time

A provincial election poll conducted by Léger earlier this month found the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) polling at 18%, 2 points lower than last month, and 23 points behind François Legault and the CAQ, who are at 41%. The Liberal Party is currently polling at 46% among non-francophones in Quebec, which, as Léger President Jean-Marc Léger points out in a statement below, marks the first time in the polling firm’s history that party support among that demographic has fallen below 50%.

“The nationalist turn of the Quebec Liberal Party, well received among francophones, caused it to lose support among non-francophones (-13%). This is the first time since the creation of Léger that the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) has fallen below 50% among non-francophones, with 46%.” —Jean-Marc Léger

Le virage nationaliste du PLQ, bien perçu chez les francophones, lui fait perdre des appuis chez les non-francophones (-13%).



C'est la première fois depuis la création de Léger que le PLQ tombe sous les 50% chez les non-francophones avec 46%.

François Legault and the CAQ are still trailing the QLP among non-francophones by 26 points, at 20%. Legault has however increased his popularly in Montreal since last month, up 1 point to 38%.

François Legault and the CAQ are still trailing the QLP among non-francophones by 26 points, at 20%. Legault has however increased his popularly in Montreal since last month, up 1 point to 38%.

The CAQ is leading across all age groups in the province, with a more significant lead among the 55+ demographic (52%).

A previous poll by Léger found that just 50% of QLP supporters believe party leader Dominique Anglade would make the best premier.

