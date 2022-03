MacKay announced yesterday that he will not be running again for CPC leadership.

A new federal voting intentions survey by Léger polled Canadians on which party they would vote for under different Conservative Party leaders. While the Liberals won all five scenarios, it was Peter MacKay who had the best chance of beating Justin Trudeau, polling better than both Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest. Ironically, MacKay announced yesterday that he will not be seeking CPC leadership in September.

The Conservatives received 30% support with MacKay as leader, 3 points less than the Liberals at 33%. The CPC also had 30% under Pierre Poilievre (-4) and 28% under Jean Charest (-5).

The same Léger poll found that Pierre Poilievre is the favourite among Conservative Party of Canada voters to become the next CPC leader, with 41% support. Jean Charest currently sits in second place at 10%, followed by Peter MacKay at 9%.

"Which of the following people would be the best leader of the CPC?"



Among CPC voters:



Poilievre 41%

Charest 10%

MacKay 9%

Brown 3%

Lewis 2%



[Léger, March 4-6, 2022] pic.twitter.com/KCFGquynGE — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) March 10, 2022

