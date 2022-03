Afterparties are a strong suit of the Montreal festival.

This summer, Osheaga is back in full-throttle. The 2022 edition of the Montreal music festival will be headlined by the Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa and A$AP Rocky. One of the highlights of the weekend are always the afterparties, which showcase the best of the city’s nightlife for out of towners at locals alike.

Yesterday evening, Osheaga shared a poll suggesting a brand new idea: afterparties on the grounds of the festival, Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Most Osheaga fans were incredibly receptive to the proposal, with nearly 90% voting yes.

Osheaga 2022 takes place from July 29 to 31. Weekend passes are priced at $335 (Standard Pass), $600 (Gold Pass) and $1300 (Platinum Pass), respectively.

