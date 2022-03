François Legault is now leading in the polls by 23 percentage points.

A new poll by Léger has projected that François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) would win the next Quebec election with 41% support. The CAQ has maintained its position from last month, down 5 points from December and still 4 points higher than at the time of the 2018 election. The Quebec Liberal Party is currently polling in second place with 18% support, down 2 points from last month.

The Conservative Party of Quebec has maintained its level of support at 14%, up 9 points since December. Québec Solidaire increased 2 points to 14%, while the Parti Québécois lost 1 point, down to 10%.

The next provincial election in Quebec is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Intentions de vote au Québec:



🔵CAQ 41%

🔴PLQ 18%

⚫️PCQ 14%

🟠QS 14%

⚜️PQ 10%



-> https://t.co/2LRgiwSpCe



A new Quebec election poll by Léger has found that François Legault and the CAQ are up 23 points in the polls, with 41% support.

