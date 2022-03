Robert Pattinson is The Batman (March 4) in this visceral and raw adaptation of the beloved comic franchise. Director Matt Reeves had huge shoes to fill, taking up the Dark Knight’s mantle from Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder. As a deranged serial killer, the Riddler terrorizes Gotham, and the Batman gets pulled into a world of crime and corruption. The film co-stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the Penguin. (To read our full review of the film, please click here. To read our interview with filmmaker Matt Reeves, please consult the March issue.)

After Yang (New movies to watch in March)

Speaking of Colin Farrell, he stars in one of our most anticipated films of the year, After Yang (March 11). From Kogonada, director of Columbus (one of the best films of the past decade), After Yang is set in the near future as a family unit grapples with questions of love and loss while their AI helper breaks down.

For other fans of indie cinema, Jockey (March 4) opened to solid reviews last Sundance and is finally hitting the big screen this spring. The great character actor Clifton Collins Jr. (Capote and Star Trek) plays an ageing jockey determined to win one last championship. However, his dream is complicated when a young rookie shows up claiming to be his son. (To read our full review of the film, please click here.)

In the tradition of Romancing the Stone, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in The Lost City (March 25) about a reclusive romance novelist and her cover model who get lost in the jungle. Both Bullock and Tatum have great comic talents, and with a supporting cast that includes Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, this might be a good time at the movies.

X (New movies to watch in March)

Looking for something grittier? Why not try on Ti West’s X (March 18). After two highly acclaimed horror films (The House of the Devil and The Innkeepers), West has fallen off the radar even among horror fans, but when the trailer for X dropped, it caught the attention of the internet. Starring Mia Goth, the movie is set in 1979 as a group of young filmmakers seek to make an adult film in a secluded farmhouse in rural Texas. As night falls, shit hits the fan.

If you have absolutely no interest in Batman or mainstream superhero films, you may be interested in Everything Everywhere All at Once (March 25). Dubbed an anti-superhero movie, the fabulous Michelle Yeoh stars as an ageing Chinese immigrant swept up in an insane adventure where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. Unfortunately, this lands her in an even bigger adventure when she finds herself lost in the infinite multiverse. From the directors of Swiss Army Man (aka the farting corpse movie starring Daniel Radcliffe), this should be a wild and original experience.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (New movies to watch in March)

If all these movies somehow seem too big and popular for your tastes, why not see the new documentary Jane by Charlotte (March 18)? Inspired by Agnès Varda’s film Jane B. by Agnès V., about Varda’s friend, the model and actress Jane Birkin, Charlotte Gainsbourg makes her own intimate film about Birkin, who happens to be her mother.

Fans of the big screen should also note that starting on the weekend of March 4, Cinéma du Parc is bringing back their Parc at Midnight screening series. This season, running March through April, includes titles like Nightmare Alley Black and White, Soylent Green, Cure, Shortbus, Wild at Heart and The Shining.

This article originally appeared in the March 2022 issue of Cult MTL. Check Montreal cinema showtimes here.

