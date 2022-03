More Canadians favour “none of the above” as CPC leader over Pierre Poilievre or Jean Charest

A new Angus Reid Institute poll has taken a look at who Canadians would prefer as the new Conservative Party of Canada leader. While Pierre Poilievre (25%) currently has the lead over Jean Charest (20%), more Canadians selected “none of the above” (30%) as the most appealing candidate for CPC leader.

“More than half (54%) of those who voted Conservative last fall, and three-quarters (74%) of those who voted for Maxime Bernier’s PPC, say Poilievre’s candidacy appeals to them. Charest’s allure is broader and touches significant segments of centre-left supporters. One-third (32%) of past Liberal voters say Charest is the most appealing candidate, and they’re joined by 1 in 5 past NDP (19%) voters.” —Angus Reid Institute

A Léger poll earlier this month measured federal voting intentions across the country with both Jean Charest and Pierre Poilievre as Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader. In either scenario, the Conservatives lost to Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada.

