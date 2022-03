“We can all help improve air quality by doing simple things, such as using public transit, reducing our driving speed and not letting our car engines idle unnecessarily.”

The Weather Network has just issued a smog warning for Montreal, with high concentrations of fine particles expected to result in poor air quality.

During a smog warning, it’s recommend that asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease avoid intense physical activity outdoors.

According to the Weather Network, “we can all help improve air quality by doing simple things, such as using public transit, reducing our driving speed and not letting our car engines idle unnecessarily.”

To monitor the air quality index for Montreal, please visit the Réseau de surveillance de la qualité de l’air.

Please be careful out there.

