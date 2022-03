Investigators had feared for her safety after she disappeared in Côte-des-Neiges.

Montreal police have announced that 74-year-old woman Sheila Kunst has been found, after she went missing yesterday in Côte-des-Neiges.

#Located

Sheila Kunst, 74 y/o, was found by a citizen who contacted 911. Thank you for your help.#SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/gqsnu9iQms — Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 31, 2022 Missing 74-year-old Montreal woman Sheila Kunst has been found

For more on missing persons in Montreal, please visit the SPVM website.

