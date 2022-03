Work is currently focused on filling as many potholes as possible “before the end of thawing.”

Montreal is rushing to fill potholes as part of a 10-year, $4-billion roadwork plan

According to report in La Presse, the city of Montreal is undertaking a massive operation to fill potholes, a project that will continue until 2024. The city is currently focused on filling as many potholes as possible “before the end of thawing.”

The re-paving of St-Laurent Boulevard is planned for 2023, mainly between de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Sherbrooke Street. In 2024, major roadwork is planned between Viger Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Montrealers can report the presence of potholes by calling 311 or through the city of Montreal website.

The city has reserved a budget of $4-billion for roadwork across Montreal between 2022 and 2032.

A CAA-Québec study published last year found that 51% of the 113,000 kilometres of roads assessed across the province failed to achieve a passing grade for road quality.

