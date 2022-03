The project will highlight “the crucial role that nurses play in our society.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that the city of Montreal will be honouring its nurses with an art project at the new Jeanne-Mance plot at the corner of des Pins and Jeanne-Mance.

“To highlight the crucial role that nurses play in our society, we are supporting the creation of a public work of art in their honour,” the mayor said in a statement on social media.

Three finalists are now in competition to design the winning project, which will be installed in the fall of 2023.

To read more about the three finalists, and for more details on the project, please click here.

Pour souligner le rôle crucial que jouent les infirmières dans notre société, nous appuyons la création d'une oeuvre d'art public en leur honneur à la nouvelle placette Jeanne-Mance. Découvrez les 3 finalistes du concours d'art public : https://t.co/nwKww9Zh3S #polmtl pic.twitter.com/Ue8cOW7WEw — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 7, 2022

