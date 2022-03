Mayor Valérie Plante and Montreal International, which is marking its 25th anniversary this year, announced today that the city set a new record for foreign investment in 2021, at $3.8-billion.

Last year, Montreal International supported 100 projects, leading to the creation of 11,550 jobs with average annual salaries of more than $82,000. More than half of the $3.8-billion in foreign investment is from the Americas, while almost 38% comes from Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The foreign companies that have invested or reinvested in one of the city’s 82 municipalities are based in 25 different countries.

Pour plus de détails sur les résultats exceptionnels de Montréal International et sur les retombées qui profitent à la métropole et à sa population : https://t.co/HOdoTmGb6E #polmtl

