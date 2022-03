The collaboration will be featured on a forthcoming Skiifall EP.

Montreal artists Charlotte Cardin and Skiifall are working on a track together

Montreal artist Skiifall posted a photo on Instagram this morning of himself and Charlotte Cardin working on a track in the studio together. Skiifall used the hashtag #freewoiiyoietapesvol2” to indicate that the collaboration is part of a forthcoming EP, a follow-up to WOIIYOUI TAPES VOL. 1, which was released in August.

Both Charlotte Cardin and Skiifall have had Cult MTL cover stories in the past year.

Stay tuned for more news on the release.

