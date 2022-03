The city’s new CEBL team made the announcement this morning, two months ahead the start of the season.

Montreal Alliance signs Montrealer Kemy Osse as its very first player

Two months ahead of the start of its inaugural season, the city’s freshly minted basketball team the Montreal Alliance has signed its very first player, point guard Kemy Osse. A Montrealer raised in Parc Ex, the 29-year-old Haitian Canadian has played with another CEBL team, the Saskatchewan Rattlers, for the past two seasons. He previously played with Canada’s National Basketball League (NBL).

“I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to wear the Montreal Alliance jersey and compete for a championship. I’m very excited for the upcoming season and can’t wait to play in the city where I grew up.” —Kemy Osse

To date, the Montreal Alliance’s only other non-managerial recruit is its mascot, Alli-Oop.

The season begins on May 25, with home games happening at the Verdun Auditorium.

