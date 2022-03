The March 2022 issue of Cult MTL has arrived, featuring an interview with Montreal-based filmmaker Matt Reeves, whose new adaptation of one of the most iconic superheroes, The Batman, opens in cinemas today.

Channelling Film Noir, sending the Batmobile into actual fire and undercutting digital with analogue, Reeves told us about how The Batman is his love letter to the movies.

Also in the March issue are interviews with Can-alt queen Sook-Yin Lee, British post-punks Squid, renowned Montreal author Rawi Hage, a feature review of lunch at Hudson’s Willow Inn, a Habs report ahead of the trade deadline & more!

Look for the magazine across Montreal and explore the digital issue at the link below.

