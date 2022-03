Technology has really advanced in the world of online gaming and it has enabled casino devotees to enjoy live gaming just at the comfort of their living rooms. Here are some of the most captivating live games that you can find in most online casinos.

Live Baccarat

What will immediately strike you with this live dealer, is the rich and inviting gold and red color that is spread across the area. Similar to the other live dealers, the live baccarat is also developed by Evolution. For more information, check out Yukon Gold Casino. The gameplay is quite simple, cards are dealt with for both banker and player. The scoring of cards is based on a couple of rules that determine the number of points displayed. The Queen, King, and Jack do not have any points while the ace will earn you a single point to the final score. You will know that you have won if you get the highest value.

Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher is one of the first many live wheel games to step into the spotlight before which wheel games became great. The rules of the game are straightforward which makes it very simple to play compared to other live online games. The game features a large vertical wheel with 54 different color parts with different numbers. On the wheel, there are two other segments, X2 and X7. All you have to do is place a bet on the number you think the wheel will stop at. It will interest you to know that this live dealer is streamed at HD with camera angles in strategic positions.

Live Infinite Blackjack

The live infinite blackjack is identical to the standard blackjack. The only difference is the introduction of the Six Card Charlie rule. This rule has it that any player hand with 6 cards totaling 21 or less is the winner. With the possibility of multiple players, each player starts with two cards and what you choose to do with them is entirely up to you. You could double split, take insurance, and hit whenever possible. Remember once you stand, your total is held even if you continue taking cards and the dealer’s hand is shown after all the participants are through.

Live Three Card Poker

The live three-card poker is quite a punter’s favorite. The game uses a 52 card deck that is reshuffled after every round. The objective here is to beat the dealer hand with a strategic combination forming a winning 3 card hand. This live dealer has a user-friendly interface with the top buttons giving you the freedom to increase, reduce, or completely mute the sound. There is a button on the bottom left corner that allows you to join another table.

The Lightning Roulette

Similar to the above live games, the lightning roulette is everything you can wish for in a live dealer game. Featuring appealing colors and generous payouts you will have quite an experience with this one. Similar to standard roulette, you get to bet on full-range roulette with the wheel having the standard 37 pockets. Lightning roulette uses a rather new technique that makes use of the combination between digital RNG and a live roulette wheel.