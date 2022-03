The Conservatives are now polling 6 points below their 2021 election result.

According to the latest federal voting intentions poll in Canada by Léger, support for the Liberal Party of Canada is 33%, exactly the same as their performance in the 2021 federal election. The Conservative Party is currently polling at 28%, 6 points below where they were at the time of the election, while support for the NDP is 22%, 4 points higher.

Federal Polling:



LPC: 33% (-)

CPC: 28% (-6)

NDP: 22% (+4)

BQ: 8% (-)

PPC: 5% (-)

GPC: 3% (+1)



Leger / March 6, 2022 / n=1591 / Online



(% Change With 2021 Federal Election)



Check out all federal polling on @338Canada at: https://t.co/7yXX9RtvEx pic.twitter.com/UNGgSh72Az — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) March 10, 2022 A new federal voting intentions poll in Canada by Léger shows constant support for the Liberal Party, decreasing support for the Conservative Party, and increasing support for the NDP.

The official results of the 2021 federal election in Canada have been placed below, compared to Leger’s final poll result two days ahead of the election, on Sept. 18. The Léger poll found that the Conservative Party were 1 point ahead of Liberal Party in the popular vote, and 14 points (-2) ahead of the NDP.

For the complete poll results and methodology, please visit the Léger website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.