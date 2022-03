Most Canadians believe that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine already demonstrates a failure of western governments to stand up to him effectively.

As Canadians overwhelmingly stand with Ukraine in opposition to Vladimir Putin, a new Maru study has found that a significant majority believe there could be further consequences of not deterring Russia’s complete takeover of the country, including a possibility that it could embolden Putin to invade others.

Particularly, 77% of Canadians believe that Putin could be inclined to invade other counties if NATO is unable to prevent Ukraine from being overtaken. A slightly lower percentage, 73%, believe that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine demonstrates a “complete failure” by the west to stand up to him.

Thus far, Canada and other NATO counties have primarily used sanctions as way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine.

“Canada has imposed a series of comprehensive financial sanctions covering Russian elites, companies, politicians and financial institutions, cut off wealthy Russians’ access to banks, and terminated trade arrangements. While none of Canada’s military has been sent into Ukraine to confront the Russians, it has sent military personnel and assets to the surrounding countries to bolster its allied NATO forces as a deterrent to the Russians to go further than Ukraine.“ ——John Wright, Maru Public Opinion

The Maru study also found that 80% of Canadians believe the Russia-Ukraine crisis could lead to the start of World War III.

Maru / February 27, 2022 / n=1519 / Online

