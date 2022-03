“Renters are having a more difficult time with the high cost of housing than mortgage holders on average. This, as vacancy rates in many cities plummet and squeeze out low-income individuals.”

Just 1 in 4 Canadian renters say they can comfortably afford their rent payment

As rising housing costs affect mortgage holders and renters across Canada, a new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that just 26% of renters say they’re able to comfortably afford their rent payment. This is significantly lower than the percentage of mortgage holders who manage their payments easily: 42%.

Approximately the same percentage of renters (45%) and mortgage holders (46%) say their payment is manageable, but that they have to watch their other expenses. 1 in 10 renters (12%) however say that making their rent payment is difficult as they struggle to make ends meet. Just 1% of mortgage-holders say the same.

Our latest release today looks at the situation of renters and homeowners, finding many are feeling the financial pinch as the cost of living rises: https://t.co/wIQhB2ZPJb pic.twitter.com/Aeq6Nzp9nQ — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) March 7, 2022 Just 1 in 4 renters in Canada say they can comfortably afford their rent payment

