According to a new study on the CPC leadership race, just 1 in 10 (12%) Pierre Poilievre supporters believe that climate change is one of the top issues facing Canada.

According to the Angus Reid Institute, the economy was the most important issue for both Pierre Poilievre supporters (41%) and Jean Charest supporters (37%), followed by the deficit/government spending for Poilievre (38%) and health care (34%) for Charest.

The poll also found that, while Pierre Poilievre (25%) currently has the lead over Jean Charest (20%), more Canadians selected “none of the above” (30%) as the most appealing candidate for CPC leader.

