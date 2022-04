“We are determined to continue the work to ensure that all feel safe and live with dignity, regardless of their gender identity.”

Since 2009, International Transgender Day of Visibility has celebrated trans people and their contributions to culture and society as a whole. The annual observance, which takes place on March 31, also aims to raise awareness about the significant challenges faced by transgender people around the world.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante noted that the city strives to ensure the safety and dignity of all, no matter their gender identity.

“On the occasion of the International Day of Transgender Visibility, remember that Montreal is an ally of the trans cause. We are determined to continue the work to ensure that all feel safe and live with dignity, regardless of their gender identity.” —Valérie Plante

À l’occasion de la Journée internationale de visibilité transgenre, rappelons que Montréal est une alliée de la cause trans. Nous sommes déterminé·es à poursuivre le travail pour que tous·tes se sentent en sécurité et vivent dignement, quel que soit leur identité de genre.#polmtl pic.twitter.com/k79ePl0lCB — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 31, 2022 International Transgender Day of Visibility: “Montreal is an ally”

Fierté Montreal Pride also noted that today is a day to celebrate the trans community, and to learn about the challenges they face.

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.