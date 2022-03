Overall, 53% of Canadians say they can’t keep up with the rising cost of living.

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has assessed Canadians’ behaviour and perceptions in relation to the increased cost of living in Canada. While Canadians across the country are affected by the highest levels of inflation in 30 years, the study found that the increased cost of living is having a disproportionate impact on women and visible minorities in certain areas.

Women in particular were less likely than men to say their budget could accommodate a surprise expense, especially one that would cost over $1,000.

“While at least half of men of all ages say they could handle a surprise expense of more than $1,000, that is not the case for women. For women under the age of 55, three in five say they could not handle such a large unexpected bill, including one-quarter of women aged 35 to 54, who say they could not manage any unanticipated expense as their budget is already too stretched.” —Angus Reid Institute

The study also found that women were more likely than men to have delayed a major purchase in order to cut back on spending.

According to Angus Reid, visible minorities were more likely to be in a precarious employment situation than Caucasians. 47% of visible minorities in Canada were concerned that they or someone in their household could lose their job because of the economy. 34% of Caucasians feel the same.

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

