“Between 2 and 5 mm of ice accretions are expected during the transition from a mix of snow and ice pellets to rain.”

According to the Weather Network, Montreal is currently being advised of a freezing rain warning overnight tonight, with between 2 and 5 mm of ice accretions expected.

During periods of freezing rain, highways, roads, walkways and parking lots are expected to be icy and slippery.

Please be careful out there.

