While the temperature in Montreal is expected to reach 13 C, some regions of Quebec are due to receive up to 15 cm of snow.

According to the Weather Network, Montreal is currently being advised of a freezing rain warning on Thursday.

A system from Colorado will affect the province of Quebec beginning as early as Wednesday evening, including in Montreal. Precipitation in most regions of the province will start as snow, then change to freezing rain, and then to rain. Snowfall amounts in Montreal currently remain uncertain, but northern regions of Quebec will receive up to 15 cm of snow. The temperature in Montreal is forecast to rise to 13 C on Thursday.

During periods of freezing rain, highways, roads, walkways and parking lots are expected to be icy and slippery.

Please be careful out there.

