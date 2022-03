Emergency work in progress: Papineau south between Sherbrooke & de Maisonneuve is closed

The SPVM has just announced that Papineau south is closed between Sherbrooke and de Maisonneuve due to emergency work in progress.

More details will follow as they become available. For now, citizens are being advised to avoid the area.

For updated traffic camera footage, please visit the city of Montreal website.

[Travaux d’urgence en cours]

