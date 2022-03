“While we took downtown Montreal for granted, this pandemic has reminded us of its importance.”

According to a report in La Presse by Montréal centre-ville, the highest rate of returning workers in North America following the pandemic can be found in downtown Montreal. Earlier this month, Montreal International also announced that the city set a new record for foreign investment in 2021, at $3.8-billion.

“While we took downtown Montreal for granted, this pandemic has reminded us of its importance. In this sense, this crisis contributed to a collective and necessary awakening, an awareness of the importance of valuing our know-how to meet collective challenges, enhancing the attractiveness of our city centre, making it even more prosperous, more accessible, more environmentally friendly and more habitable, but also to be proud of it.” —Glenn Castanheira, General Manager of Montréal centre-ville

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also made the announcement, stating that the city’s “unparalleled cultural and economic dynamism” are responsible for the revival of downtown.

Notre centre-ville a le taux le plus important de retour des travailleurs en Amérique du Nord, une situation qui s’explique notamment par son dynamisme culturel et économique inégalé! #polmtl https://t.co/AzMXCdz4Wj — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 31, 2022 Downtown Montreal has the highest rate of returning workers in North America

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.