“Colombia-Montreal-Toronto bilingual synth whiz Isis Giraldo’s latest captures the push and pull of wanting to go out and live it up with the hang-ups and insecurities that come with exposing yourself for all the world to see.”

Chiquita Magic, Mexico Sexi Time (Minaret/Oris)

Mexico Sexi Time doesn’t necessarily mean to be so catchy, but when you put pop in the hands of the people, unexpectedly wonderful results arise. Colombia-Montreal-Toronto bilingual synth whiz Isis Giraldo’s latest as Chiquita Magic captures the push and pull of wanting to go out and live it up with the hang-ups and insecurities that come with exposing yourself for all the world to see, but persevering nonetheless. Entirely self-made besides a few cameos, Mexico Sexi Time‘s jumps between sinister synth lines, lo-fi dancefloor invitations and outright sentimental balladry serve a singular vision and just plain work. 8/10 Trial Track: “Don’t Let Go”

For more on Chiquita Magic, please visit their website.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.