The men’s team is Qatar-bound after clinching the qualifying victory against Jamaica in Toronto today.

Canada is going to the World Cup!

The men’s national soccer team of Canada won today’s World Cup qualifying match against Jamaica (4–0), meaning that Canada is headed to Qatar in November 2022. This will be Canada’s first World Cup in 36 years — yes, the last time they qualified was 1986.

The goals in today’s Toronto match were scored by Larin in the 13th minute, Buchanan at 44, Hoilett at 82 and Mariappa at 88.

Canada won the first 18 World Cup qualifier matches before being beaten 1–0 by Costa Rica on Thursday. The team, coached by John Herdman (who helped get Canada’s women’s team to their world-dominating status), will play Panama on Wednesday.

The FIFA World Cup takes place in Qatar from Nov. 21–Dec. 18.

