A new EKOS study has found that anti-vaxxers are significantly more likely to oppose sanctions against Russia. In fact, the more vaccinated you are, the more supportive you’re likely to be of tougher sanctions.

82% of those who are triple vaccinated agree that Canada should impose tougher sanctions on Russia; just 18% of anti-vaxxers say the same.

According to a La Presse feature, misinformation about Russia/Ukraine is in many cases coming from exactly the same sources as misinformation about the pandemic and public health. Noted Quebec conspiracy theorist Alexis Cossette-Trudel, popular with anti-vaxxers, has been spreading Russian propaganda on social media.

In a statement yesterday afternoon on Twitter, University of Alberta Law Professor Timothy Caulfield referenced similarities between those who are anti-vaxx and supportive of Putin, whose mindsets are often “shaped by idealogy, misinformation and in-group signalling.”

More data finding stunning overlap between #antivaxxers and #Putin BS.



Canada should impose tougher sanctions on Russia:



– Three vaccines: 82% agree.



– Vaccine refusers: 75% disagree.



So telling. #Antivaxx mindset shaped by ideology, misinformation, and in-group signalling.

In another tweet, Léger president Jean-Marc Léger discusses the irony of the poll’s findings: “Anti-vaxxers advocate for freedom, but a majority find themselves on Putin’s side.”

Bonne analyse de ⁦@VoiceOfFranky⁩ dans le Toronto Star.



Ceux qui sont contre le vaccin sont aussi ceux ceux qui n’aiment pas les sanctions contre la Russie.



Ils prônent la liberté mais plusieurs se retrouvent du côté de Poutine.



Allez comprendre!

