“I wanted to share my story and how meditation (and my dog, Coco) keep me focused.”

Bianca Andreescu just launched her first picture book, Bibi’s Got Game

Bianca Andreescu has just launched her very own picture book called Bibi’s Got Game: A Story about Tennis, Meditation and a Dog Named Coco, a first for the Canadian tennis star. Andreescu hopes that the book will help encourage kids to follow their dreams.

Bibi’s Got Game features Andreescu’s story, and focuses on the “inner strength and meditation” she uses to work through life’s toughest moments. Of course, Coco her dog is also featured prominently.

“For my first picture book, I wanted to share my story and how meditation (and my dog, Coco) keep me focused. Maybe it will inspire other kids to follow their dreams.” —Bianca Andreescu

The book, which is being published by Tundra Books, was written by Andreescu and illustrated by Chelsea O’Byrne and Mary Beth Leatherdale.

Bibi’s Got Game comes out on May 31, and can be pre-ordered from Drawn & Quarterly in Montreal.

