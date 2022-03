Most Canadians believe that Putin’s veiled threat to use nuclear weapons was real and not a bluff.

A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

According to a new Maru study in Canada, a large majority of Canadians (91%) stand with Ukraine in full opposition to Vladimir Putin. The poll also asked Canadians whether or not we are witnessing the start of World War III.

“1 in 6 (17%) Canadians believe absolutely, we are witnessing the start of World War III—while two-thirds (63%) say it’s not the case yet but its possible we could slide into it via the current conflict. The remainder (20%) either think this is a fight in a small part of Europe and will likely stay that way (16%) or absolutely reject the premise (4%).” —John Wright, Maru Public Opinion

While most Canadians don’t think the current situation between Ukraine and Russia represents the start of a third World War, a majority (62%) do believe there is a real threat that Putin could use nuclear weapons.

“Agree or disagree? I stand with the people of Ukraine in full opposition to the tyranny of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.”



🇨🇦

Agree 91%

Disagree 9%



[Maru, Feb. 25-27, 2022, n=1,519] pic.twitter.com/gDMuvQLZaZ — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) March 2, 2022 Are we witnessing the start of World War III?

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.