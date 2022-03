The Plus 1 Ukraine Relief Fund was the beneficiary of all proceeds from hundreds of pay-what-you-can tickets to secret shows at Bowery Ballroom.

Arcade Fire raised over $100K for Ukraine with their New York City concerts

Arcade Fire raised over $100,000 for the Plus 1 Ukraine Relief Fund with two secret shows in New York City last weekend. The band played some of their hits and debuted new material for audiences at the Bowery Ballroom on March 18 and 19, with on-stage guests such as David Byrne and Mike Myers (as seen in the slider below). Byrne joined the band in a rendition of “Give Peace a Chance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arcade Fire (@arcadefire)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arcade Fire (@arcadefire)

Arcade Fire recently released a new single “Lightning I, II” and announced their forthcoming album WE, to be released by Columbia/Sony on May 6. Among the new songs performed last weekend was a track called “Rabbit Hole.”

“Rabbit Hole,” a new song by Arcade Fire

To donate to the Plus 1 Ukraine Relief Fund, please visit the charity’s website.

