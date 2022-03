Another snow storm is coming to Montreal this weekend & road closures are possible

The Weather Network has confirmed that Montreal will be hit with a snow storm this weekend, with “the potential to bring significant snowfall amounts” starting on Saturday, and that road closures could be implemented. The major weather system coming from Texas could also bring freezing rain to Eastern parts of Quebec.

Travel could be difficult due to heavy, blowing snow, reducing visibility to near zero. Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots also become difficult to navigate during snow storms.

There is still some uncertainty regarding the amount of precipitation, and this article will therefore be updated.

Please be careful out there.

