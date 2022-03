“Ethnicity is not the only lens through which Canadians perceive discrimination.”

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 12% of Canadians say they’ve experienced discrimination during the pandemic. While Indigenous and Asian Canadians were more likely to say they experienced racism in the last two years, 42% of People’s Party of Canada (PPC) supporters say they experienced discrimination during the same time period, due to the implementation of vaccine mandates.

“Ethnicity is not the only lens through which Canadians perceive discrimination. Respondents from lower income households were slightly more likely to say this. It was also demonstrated by the two-in-five (42%) of those who voted for the People’s Party of Canada last fall who claimed they too experienced prejudice. Notably, many who shunned inoculation – who also form a significant portion of the PPC’s base – felt they were discriminated against by vaccine mandates.” —Angus Reid Institute

