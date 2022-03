86% of PPC supporters would do the same.

44% of Conservatives in Canada would vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden

According to a new poll by Léger, almost half of Conservatives in Canada, 44%, would vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden. Overall, 81% of Canadians would vote for Joe Biden, and 19% would vote for Donald Trump. PPC supporters were the most likely to vote for Trump (86%), while those of the Bloc (3%), Liberal (5%) and NDP (5%) were least likely to do so.

In the 2020 United States Presidential election, Joe Biden received 51.3% of the vote, while Donald Trump received 46.9%.

An Angus Reid Institute poll in January also found that 27% of Conservative voters in Canada still think Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

