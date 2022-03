A percentage that will almost certainly increase over the coming months and probably years.

31% of Canadians were already driving less to cut back on spending before the gas price hike

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, almost one-third of Canadians (31%) say they’ve already been driving less in the past few months in order to cut back on spending due to concerns about inflation. The survey was conducted in February, before the recent gas price hike in Canada. That percentage will almost certainly increase over the coming months and probably years.

In addition to driving less to make their budgets more manageable, a majority of Canadians (53%) also say they’ve been cutting back on discretionary spending, 41% say they’ve delayed a major purchase and 29% are cancelling or scaling back on travel.

The study also found that 62% of Canadians say they’re now eating out less due to increased food prices in Canada.

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

