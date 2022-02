A new take on Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Jay Baruchel hosts LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, Adam Scott thriller series Severance, Black historical drama The Porter and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

The Cuphead Show! (new on Netflix)

One of the most beloved and critically acclaimed ultra-hard indie games of recent years, Cuphead, is coming to Netflix starting Feb. 18. Drawn in a throwback style of the 1930s (think Betty Boop), The Cuphead Show! follows the misadventures of Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman as they scour the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure. With voice work by Wayne Brady and Tru Valentino (Marvel fans may know him as the voice of Black Panther in the animated series Spidey and His Amazing Friends), this is no doubt one of the year’s must-watch animated shows.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (new on Netflix)

Horror remakes may get a bad rap, but we can’t stop watching them, so maybe it’s our fault they’re usually not any good? Also dropping on Netflix this week is a much-anticipated reboot/sequel of The ​​Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Feb. 18), with a soundtrack by Colin Stetson. Not much about the plot has been revealed, but it does seem like a very contemporary twist on an old story — for better and for worse.

New on Prime Video

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada (new on Prime Video)

Assembling some of Canada’s funniest comedians, the new reality series LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, hosted by Jay Baruchel, starts streaming on Prime starting Feb. 18. The premise is simple: comedians compete to make each other laugh, while not laughing themselves. The cast includes Caroline Rhea, Dave Foley, Tom Green and Colin Mochrie.

New on Crave

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (new on Crave)

If you happen to have Crave and are paying extra for HBO, the new season of John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight premieres on Feb. 20. The popular news satire show enters its ninth season.

New on Apple TV+

Severance (new on Apple TV+)

The beloved Adam Scott stars in the new Apple TV series Severance, which premieres on Feb. 18. Produced and directed by Ben Stiller, this episodic thriller is about a maverick businessman at the forefront of a new surgical movement that literally divides the memories of Mark’s employees into two distinct categories: work and personal lives.

New on Disney Plus

Free Guy (new on Disney Plus)

Looking to catch up on all the Oscar-nominated films? Free Guy (Feb. 23), starring Ryan Reynolds, is nominated for best achievement in special effects and is about ​​a bank teller who discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open-world video game.

New on CBC Gem

The Porter (new on CBC Gem)

One of the most high-profile CBC shows in a long time, The Porter (Feb. 21) is an original drama following the lives of Black train porters and their friends and families in the 1920s as they pursue conflicting paths to a better life. The show is set in Montreal, Detroit and Chicago.

