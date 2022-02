The three-part documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, thriller series Inventing Anna, Charlie Day/Jenny Slate rom-com I Want You Back and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Inventing Anna (new on Netflix)

You may remember the case of the fake German heiress, Anna Delvey, who defrauded banks, hotels and her wealthy acquaintances. Inspired by an article that blew the whole thing open, Netflix has produced a limited series about Anna and her crimes called Inventing Anna (Feb. 11), starring Julia Garner. Is Delvey just a crook or a Robin Hood-like figure, taking money from people who already have too much?

Are you tired of Kanye West yet? Well Netflix is hoping that you aren’t. After the first episode played at Sundance last month to very strong reviews, the three-part documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy hits the platform on Feb. 15. Shot over two decades, the film is an intimate look at Kanye’s rise and how his destiny intertwined with that of the filmmaker.

It’s been nine years since Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Amélie) has made a film, and his latest, Bigbug (Feb. 11), is a futuristic film about an android uprising. As always, Jeunet promises a lot of whimsy.

For something a little more trashy, the popular Netflix series Love Is Blind gets a new season. The whole thing is available to stream starting Feb. 11.

New on Prime Video

I Want You Back (new on Prime Video)

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, I Want You Back (Feb. 11) is an unlikely rom-com starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate. Two strangers decide to get together to sabotage their exes’ relationships in order to get back together with them. Antics and romance ensue.

New on Crave

Malignant (new on Crave)

One of the strangest movies from 2021 will be available to stream on Crave starting Feb. 11. From the mind that brought us Saw and The Conjuring, James Wan’s Malignant is one of the most stylized and unusual horror films in recent years. It’s perfect counterprogramming for anything lovey-dovey.

New on Apple TV+

The Sky Is Everywhere (new on Apple TV+)

Josephine Decker has made her name as an indie-darling this past decade with films like Shirley, Madeline’s Madeline and Thou Wast Mild and Lovely. Her latest film, The Sky Is Everywhere (Feb. 11), is an Apple original about a teen prodigy’s first love. The film seems like a radical departure from her previous work, but could still be interesting.

New on CBC Gem

Best in Miniature (new on CBC Gem)

Looking for a new streaming obsession? CBC Gem premieres the new reality show Best in Miniature (Feb. 11), where 11 competitors from across the globe will build their dream home in miniature form.

Olympics coverage on CBC Gem also continues this week.

