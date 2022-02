True-crime docu-drama The Dropout, kidnapping thriller No Exit, a Vikings sequel series, The Larry David Story and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

The Guardians of Justice (new on Netflix)

Fans of the History channel show Vikings will be happy to know that the series has been revived (kinda?) over at Netflix. Taking place 100 years after the previous series left off, Vikings: Valhalla centres on the adventures of Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. The show looks promising, but it’s worth noting that even though Jeb Stuart is still credited as creator, he had very little creative input in this version.

Another new series called The Guardians of Justice hits the streaming platform on March 2. Blending live-action and animation, the show is about a team of troubled superheroes who must confront festering evil in the world — and in themselves.

Netflix can’t get enough of its true-crime series. Premiering on March 1, Worst Roommate Ever takes a look at — you guessed it — really bad roommate situations.

New on Crave

The Larry David Story (new on Crave)

For fans of Clint Eastwood who maybe didn’t feel up to venturing to the cinema to catch his latest, Cry Macho, the film is streaming on Crave as of Feb. 25. Eastwood came out of retirement as an actor to play a washed-up rodeo star and horse breeder who takes on an unusual job: bringing a man’s young son home, and away from his alcoholic mother.

If you’re a huge Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm fan, the two-part docu-series The Larry David Story, hits Crave on March 1. Note that this is only available to Crave subscribers who also have HBO+.

New on Disney Plus

No Exit (new on Disney Plus)

Looking to catch up on all the Oscar nominees? Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story starts streaming on Disney Plus on March 2. Nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, this is a really wonderful and vibrant adaptation of the popular musical.

If you’re getting a little tired of true-crime docu-dramas, well… maybe avoid The Dropout. On the other hand, if you’re super obsessed with the ins and outs of how Elizabeth Holmes managed to scam some of the most successful people in the world to invest in her too good to be true product, maybe it’s the show for you! Starring Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, the show’s season premiere drops on Disney Plus on March 2.

A new Disney original hits streaming on Feb. 25. No Exit stars Havana Rose Liu, an upcoming star, as a young woman en route to a family emergency who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. When she stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.

New on Criterion Channel

Morocco, from Paramount Pre-Code (new on Criterion Channel)

March’s Criterion lineup is positively glowing, featuring spotlights on Paramount Pre-Code, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Foreign Language Oscar Winners and Queersighter: Stage to Screen — a spotlight on mid-century plays that examine queer issues in coded language.

Among other notable premieres: Arrebato, a recently restored Spanish cult classic about an adrift horror movie director; baseball classic Bull Durham; Martin Scorsese’s Age of Innocence; and a spotlight on arguably the world’s greatest contemporary filmmaker, Radu Jude, whose Scarred Hearts might be the best movie of the 21st century.

New on CBC Gem

Cargo (new on CBC Gem)

Among the notable thriller series hitting CBC Gem, we have the Canadian premiere of Finnish Drama Cargo (Feb. 25), which tells the story of an Eritrian mother fighting to find her family’s freedom during a global human trafficking epidemic.

