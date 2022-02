The top events in Montreal, daily.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

The two-week edition of la Poutine Week 2022 continues.

Cinémathèque Québécoise screens David Cronenberg’s Videodrome as part of a month-long retrospective. 335 de Maisonneuve E. 9 p.m., $10–$11

This is the last week to catch the exhibition Outside the Frame at the Museum of Fine Arts. 1380 Sherbrooke W., reservation-based, $16–$24

Luminothérapie continues at Quartier des Spectacles until March 6. 12 p.m., free

Attend an in-person chess meetup, brought to you by Geekittude. 2433 Ste-Catherine E., 6 p.m., $5

Straightouttamontreal holds weekly comedy shows at Melrose Resto. 6548 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $11.62

