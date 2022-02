The move would reunite Lecavalier with Martin St-Louis, who was just announced today as the Habs’ new interim head coach.

Vincent Lecavalier will reportedly be named the Montreal Canadiens Assistant GM

According to Marc-Olivier Beaudoin from DansLesCoulisses, former NHL star Vincent Lecavalier will reportedly be named assistant to the General Manager of the Montreal Canadiens, Kent Hughes.

Vincent Lecavalier, who hails from Île Bizard, is the former teammate of the Habs’ new interim head coach Martin St-Louis. The two played on the Tampa Bay Lightning together for 13 years, winning the Stanley Cup in 2004.

Hearing Vincent Lecavalier will be named Assistant to the GM Kent Hughes. Should be announced as soon as tomorrow. Stay tuned. #CH #Habs #Canadiens — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) February 9, 2022

