Most want protesters who refuse to leave to be arrested and criminally charged.

According to a new study by Angus Reid, 68% of Canadians would prefer that the trucker convoy occupation be resolved through force by police (45%) or military (23%) intervention. 26% of Canadians, almost half of which are Conservative voters, believe political leaders should be the ones to negotiate a solution.

If the protesters refuse to leave, a majority of Canadians believe that they should be arrested and criminally charged.

“The 93% of Canadians who support some form of action to resolve these protests were then asked a key question – what happens if protesters refuse to leave? In this case, the largest group say that arrests should be made – three-in-five (62%) say this, with delineation between those who believe criminal charges should accompany the arrests (53%) and those who advocate for arrests but no charges (9%). In Ontario – ground zero for most of the disruption – the hardest line is taken. Overall, one-in-five (18%) would do nothing.” —Angus Reid Institute

