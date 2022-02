The next step in Quebec’s deconfinement plan.

As announced on Feb. 1, Quebec public health is permitting gyms, indoor sports and leisure facilities and spas to reopen at 50% capacity on Feb. 14.

Following the reopening of restaurants, cinemas and performance halls in recent weeks, this is the next step in Quebec’s deconfinement plan.

Rappel | De nouveaux assouplissements entrent en vigueur aujourd'hui 👇 pic.twitter.com/eM918YFE2s — Santé Montréal (@santemontreal) February 14, 2022 TODAY: Quebec gyms, indoor sports facilities and spas reopen

