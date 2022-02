As per the calendar of reopenings and the relaxation of pandemic public health measures in Quebec, today sees the return of 50% capacity crowds at the Bell Centre, cinemas, theatres and other show venues, places of worship, bowling alleys, pool halls and other indoor entertainment venues, regardless of their size. (100% capacity crowds will be permitted March 14.)

While the vaccine passport remains de rigeur for restaurants and all the establishments mentioned above (also until March 14), it is no longer necessary for entry to funerals and viewings as of today.

Quebec retail stores can return to full capacity today, and outings for the residents of private senior homes are now permitted (with a maximum of 10 residents recommended per restaurant table).

Private conferences and meetings are also permitted in the province as of today with 50% capacity (max. 500 people), as well as events in rented halls, which can welcome up to 50 people. VaxiCode is still required at both of these types of gatherings.

