Nuit Blanche, a Black History Month closing concert, CF Montreal and Laval Rocket games and more.

Friday, Feb. 25

Tizzo, Naya Ali and J-Ron are among the Montreal rappers playing Club Soda for a special Black History Month closing event. 1225 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $22.25–$24.75

The Laval Rocket welcome back fans to Place Bell for a game against the Belleville Senators. 1950 Claude-Gagné, 7:00 p.m., $20–$52

Fresh off their 2022 lineup announcement, Osheaga programs tonight’s music at the Scotiabank Skating Loop. Quartier des Spectacles, 9 p.m., free

Saturday, Feb. 26

It’s Nuit Blanche in Montreal! Click here to explore this year’s full programming of enticing events across the city.

Local comics Wassim El-Mounzer, Harrison Weinreb and Amer Rez perform as part of comedy night at Théâtre Beaubois. 4901 College Beaubois, 7:30 p.m., free

Sunday, Feb. 27

The 2022 MLS regular season is officially in action. For their season opener, CF Montreal kick things off in the south with a match against Orlando City. TSN5, 1 p.m.

