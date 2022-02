A screening of David Cronenberg’s Videodrome, a comedy show, an art exhibition, a chess meetup and more.

David Cronenberg’s classic Vidéodrome, screens at Cinémathèque Québécoise. 335 de Maisonneuve E. 9 p.m., $10–$11

There are only a few days left to catch the exhibition Outside the Frame, on display at the Museum of Fine Arts until Feb. 13. 1380 Sherbrooke W., reservation-based, $16–$24

The winter-themed light experience Luminothérapie continues in Quartier des spectacles until March 6. 12 p.m., free

Geekittude holds its first-ever chess meetup. 2433 Ste-Catherine E., 6 p.m., $5

Straightouttamontreal presents a comedy showcase, featuring seven local comedians at Melrose Resto. 6548 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $11.62

