The return of the Montreal Science Centre, two film festivals, a Laval Rocket hockey game and more.

Mae Jemison in space. Photo via the Montreal Science Centre

The Montreal Science Centre has finally reopened. Click here to explore their numerous exhibitions and activities. 2 de la Commune W., 9 a.m.–5 p.m., $12–$160

Pointe-à-Callière offers a number of free outdoor activities for children until March 5. 350 Place Royale, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Laval Rocket host the Columbus Blue Jackets’ farm team, the Cleveland Monsters. 1950 Claude-Gagné, 7:30 p.m., $20–$52

The Montreal International Children’s Film Festival is in full swing at Cinéma Beaubien. Click here to check out this year’s programming. 2396 Beaubien E., $12

The virtually-held Massimadi LGBTQ+ Afro Films & Arts Festival, part of Black History Month in Montreal, continues until March 11. Online, free

