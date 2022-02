The Nicolas Party exhibition, a 2Frères concert, HEAVY Montreal skating and more.

HEAVY Montreal takes over the auxiliary cord at the Scotiabank Skating Loop for a special Montreal en Lumière event. Quartier des Spectacles, 6:30 p.m., free

Cine-Histoire presents a screening of Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, followed by a discussion led by UQAM professor Christopher Goscha. 1379A Sherbrooke W., 6:30 p.m., $8-14

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Influenced (toin) (@toinfluenced) Full Metal Jacket is considered one of the greatest films about the Vietnam War.

Jennifer Lake Goodman and Éloïse Thompson-Tremblay host a movie-themed online quiz, in collaboration with Cinéma Public. Online, 8 p.m., free

Check out L’Heure Mauve, the new exhibition at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts by Swiss artist Nicolas Party, with music by Montreal’s own Pierre Lapointe. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m.–5 p.m., by reservation, $24, $16 ages 21–30, free 20 or under

Juno Award-winning duo 2Frères perform at the intimate le Balcon. 463 Ste-Catherine W., 8:30 p.m., $45–$100

