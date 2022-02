The Montréal en Lumière festival, a livestream talk about the McCord Museum’s Parachute exhibition, fresh art at MAI, a comedy open mic and more.

Montréal en Lumière is in full effect, bringing outdoor installations and activities, culinary events and live music to the Quartier des Spectacles through March 5. Click here to explore the full programming.

Thierry Huard’s performance art piece Les liens is on at MAI until Feb. 26. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 12–6 p.m., reservation-based

Nicola Pelly and Alexis Walker are set to participate in a live discussion about their co-curated Parachute: A Brand, An Exhibition at the McCord Museum. Online, 12 p.m., free

Victoria Hall Community Centre in Westmount presents a free screening of Chloe Zhao’s Academy Award-winning film Nomadland. 4626 Sherbrooke E., 2 p.m., free

Practise your comedic chops at Grumpy’s Open Mic Night. 1242 Bishop, 10 p.m., free

